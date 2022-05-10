Advertisement

Wanted man sought in Crenshaw County

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Lamond Randle Jr.
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Lamond Randle Jr.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Crenshaw County.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Marquise Lamond Randle Jr. Authorities say there is a felony warrant for his arrest, alleging that he shot into an occupied residence on Star Hope Church Road in Luverne on April 23.

The sheriff’s office says an officer with the Luverne Police Department tried to arrest Randle on Rutledge Street Monday, but he ran away toward the 500 block of Woodford Avenue. Despite a police perimeter and K-9 team, Randle is still at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download their P3-tips app. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be made anonymously.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 156 pounds.

