Advertisement

Suspects taken into custody in connection with Alfred Saliba vandalism

.
.(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late Monday afternoon, 5/9/2022, it was reported that several suspects were attempting to break into the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center again. This was the third burglary in two days. When patrol officers arrived, a short foot pursuit ensued, and all subjects were taken into custody. It was learned all subjects were juveniles under the age of 16. Some of the individuals were also responsible for the burglaries the day before as well.

Through the course of this investigation, we have now determined the identity of all subjects responsible for all three burglaries in the last two days at the Alfred Salida Family Service Center. All suspects involved are juveniles under the age of 16, therefore, due to the juvenile privacy laws, no further suspect information can be released. Most of the stolen property has been recovered during the investigation as well.

We would like to thank the public for their valuable help in solving this crime. Oftentimes, the smallest piece of information can be what’s needed to break a case. Information from the community along with catching the suspects on Monday afternoon are what led to solving this crime that left four local businesses in total devastation.

These businesses will remain closed for an undetermined about of time until repairs can be made, and equipment can be repaired or replaced.

Here’s a link below of when the story first broke about this vandalism.

Vandals destroy Alfred Saliba Family Service Center

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
Scam Alert From Dothan Police Department
What's Trending
What's Trending?
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll