Suspects taken into custody in connection with Alfred Saliba vandalism

PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late Monday afternoon, 5/9/2022, it was reported that several suspects were attempting to break into the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center again. This was the third burglary in two days. When patrol officers arrived, a short foot pursuit ensued, and all subjects were taken into custody. It was learned all subjects were juveniles under the age of 16. Some of the individuals were also responsible for the burglaries the day before as well.

Through the course of this investigation, we have now determined the identity of all subjects responsible for all three burglaries in the last two days at the Alfred Salida Family Service Center. All suspects involved are juveniles under the age of 16, therefore, due to the juvenile privacy laws, no further suspect information can be released. Most of the stolen property has been recovered during the investigation as well.

We would like to thank the public for their valuable help in solving this crime. Oftentimes, the smallest piece of information can be what’s needed to break a case. Information from the community along with catching the suspects on Monday afternoon are what led to solving this crime that left four local businesses in total devastation.

These businesses will remain closed for an undetermined about of time until repairs can be made, and equipment can be repaired or replaced.

