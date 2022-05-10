Scam Alert From Dothan Police Department

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A citizen has reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Dothan Police Department. The caller spoofed their number to show it was coming from 334-615-3000. The caller advised the person they had warrants with the Dothan Police Department and to keep from going to jail they needed to go purchase a pre-paid credit or gift card for a specific amount of money and provide the card number to the caller.

Please be aware THIS IS A SCAM and is not associated with the Dothan Police Department in any way. The Dothan Police Department will never call someone to attempt to collect money for a warrant. We will only show up in person to address any issue we may have.

