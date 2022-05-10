Advertisement

Scam Alert From Dothan Police Department

Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.(MGN)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A citizen has reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Dothan Police Department. The caller spoofed their number to show it was coming from 334-615-3000. The caller advised the person they had warrants with the Dothan Police Department and to keep from going to jail they needed to go purchase a pre-paid credit or gift card for a specific amount of money and provide the card number to the caller. 

Please be aware THIS IS A SCAM and is not associated with the Dothan Police Department in any way.  The Dothan Police Department will never call someone to attempt to collect money for a warrant. We will only show up in person to address any issue we may have.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending?
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
.
Suspects taken into custody in connection with Alfred Saliba vandalism
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll