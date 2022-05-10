Advertisement

Lady Raiders enter regionals as No. 1 seed

Houston Academy softball is looking to continue its winning ways in postseason play.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Lady Raiders are ready for some postseason action in Gulf Shores.

This team has been unstoppable this season recording 40-plus wins to go along with the area title crown and number one seed in regional play.

As always the Raiders will continue to live by their motto of “expecting to win and refusing to lose,” as they take the field tomorrow for game number one of regionals.

”I feel like it puts pressure on us because we need to live up to the expectations,” said eight grader Emily Adams. “Everybody is trying to go for us, and so we’ve got to go fight back.”

Senior Alexis Milanowski added, “Winning the area tournament is pretty big. So, we’ll just take that confidence out to Gulf Shores and take the same mindset, and take the same game approach and just go out there and play our game.”

“It definitely puts us in a good spot, and I think it’s a great opportunity for us to come out and you know play our best against teams that we know we can beat if we play our hardest,” said eight grader Emily Maddox.

Houston Academy will face T.R. Miller in game one.

