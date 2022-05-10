Advertisement

Great Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Fabulous weather continues for the Wiregrass as we head into mid-week. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 50s Wednesday morning, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds arrive starting Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-10-22
Another nice afternoon ahead of us
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-10-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-10-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 9, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 9, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Great Spring Weather