Great Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Fabulous weather continues for the Wiregrass as we head into mid-week. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 50s Wednesday morning, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds arrive starting Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

