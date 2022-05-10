Advertisement

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has released body camera and dash camera footage from Monday’s chase and crash involving two Alabama fugitives.

The video shows capital murder suspect and escapee Casey White being detained moments after the car crashed and corrections officer Vicky White apparently fatally shot herself.

This happened off of U.S. 41 near State Road 57 Monday afternoon.

Evansville Police have released two more videos, one from May 4 where they say they investigated the car wash where they found the Ford F150 get-away car.

The other is of first responders delivering aide to Vicky White seconds after the crash.

