On the dotted line: Ellie Williams inks with ESCC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day at Northside Methodist for one senior volleyball player.

Ellie Williams signing the dotted line today in front of family and friends to join the Enterprise State Boll Weevils next season.

Williams will be a member of the newly revived ESCC volleyball program led by former Wiregrass high school coach Vanessa Howell, who played a large role in Williams’ decision to play for Enterprise State.

”Having Coach Vanessa as a coach really stuck out to me because I’ve always loved her,” said Williams. “I’ve always thought she was amazing. I always thought she was an amazing coach. I wanted to go to a community college anyway to start with, to get my basics done. I’ll be close to home and have them here to support me all the time when I need it.”

