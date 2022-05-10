Dothan Police Foundation Receives Grant

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The Dothan Police Foundation was recently awarded an Education Grant by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation. This grant supports the Citizen Firearm Safety Class that is hosted by the Dothan Police Department.

The Citizen Firearm Safety Class is held numerous times a year at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center, and it is made available to local citizens who apply.

The class educates students on firearm fundamentals, applicable laws, and safety practices. If you or someone you know is interested, please fill out an application by clicking the link below.

Firearms Safety – Wiregrass Public Safety Center

