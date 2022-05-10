Advertisement

Dothan police arrest man for pair of car break-ins

Davion Datron Turner – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle X2, Theft of Property...
Davion Datron Turner – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle X2, Theft of Property Second Degree X1(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a man they say broke into at least two vehicles on Melba Drive.

The crimes took place on April 23 and April 24. In addition, investigators say power equipment was taken from a yard as well.

21-year-old Davion Datron Turner of Dothan has been charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicles and one county of second degree theft of property.

HIs bond has been set at $45,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.
Deputies: Man arrested after attacking people at zoo
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
Grant
Dothan Police Foundation Receives Grant
Nurses
Southeast Health’s “Nurse Resiliency” works to put staff wellbeing at the forefront