Dothan police arrest man for pair of car break-ins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a man they say broke into at least two vehicles on Melba Drive.

The crimes took place on April 23 and April 24. In addition, investigators say power equipment was taken from a yard as well.

21-year-old Davion Datron Turner of Dothan has been charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicles and one county of second degree theft of property.

HIs bond has been set at $45,000.

