Deputies: Man arrested after attacking people at zoo

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a zoo and attacked people.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call at ZooWorld in Panama City Beach Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say employees reported a man acting erratically at the zoo. They told deputies he had assaulted two people at the zoo and three employees. Employees were keeping other people away from him while waiting on deputies.

Deputies say when they got there, Michael Jerome Brown was screaming threats to anyone around him. Employees say Brown had broken into the zoo and then assaulted the patrons. Employees say they were assaulted by Brown, then they backed away from him and kept him away from other people at the park, including a busload of children.

We’re told when deputies engaged Brown, he fought two of them, threatening to hurt others as well as making unintelligible sounds.

Brown was arrested and taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. He is charged with five counts of battery, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, resisting without violence, disorderly conduct, and trespass after warning.

