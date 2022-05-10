Advertisement

David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Gordon McKinney

David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gordon McKinney.
David Donaldson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gordon McKinney.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm has now been sentenced.

David Donaldson will spend life in prison for second-degree murder and serve an additional consecutive five years for aggravated assault.

Donaldson was found guilty of shooting and killing Gordon McKinney, 55, in 2020 at a shopping plaza on 23rd Street.

McKinney’s daughter, Cortney, spoke at Tuesday morning’s sentencing about the man that her father was.

“My dad was amazingly supportive,” Cortney McKinney said. “He and my mom are the reason I am who I am today. My dad gave me constant positive reinforcement. He told me and showed me my entire life that I was loved.”

McKinney was from Illinois and was in Panama City working on the construction of that shopping plaza.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Grant
Dothan Police Foundation Receives Grant
Nurses
Southeast Health’s “Nurse Resiliency” works to put staff wellbeing at the forefront
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
Scam Alert From Dothan Police Department
What's Trending
What's Trending?
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases