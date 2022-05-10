Advertisement

Another nice afternoon ahead of us

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with most of us in the upper 50s, plenty of sunshine this afternoon will warm us up into the middle 80s for highs. The big story this week will be the seasonable temperatures and dry weather through the rest of the week. A few small rain chances will come in over the weekend but it doesn’t look to be a wash out of any outdoor plans you might have.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 86° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 91° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 95° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

