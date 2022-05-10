Abbeville Christian eyes first state title since 2016

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the moment the Abbeville Christian Generals have been preparing for all season..

“This is what we had started the season off and this is what we wanted to do,” said Justin Murphy, “So, we’re here and going to get it done.”

The Generals will take the field in Montgomery on Tuesday with a state title on the line.

“We started off you know pretty decent, pretty good. Then we just got better and better and kept rolling and rolling,” said senior Dillon Mims. “You know, each week for us we pitched better, played better, hit better you know all that. To be in the state championship it means a lot and I think we have a really good chance of winning it.”

“We’ve played really good. We’ve played really good teams,” said senior Brandon Early. “You know, we’re 8-0 in our region so we want to keep on going.”

This marks the Generals first AISA Class A state title appearance since 2016. Back then, Abbeville Christian brought home the title over Jackson Academy, the same team they’ll be battling it out with this go around.

“It’s big for us because when I was in fourth grade the team went to the championship and won it,” said Murphy. “So, that’s what I’ve always dreamed about and now we’re going out there and hopefully we’ll get it done.”

“The mindset is just to continue to do what we’ve been doing all year long,” said head coach CJ Upshaw. “If we can continue to pitch it like I said before and play defense, we’ll score enough runs to give ourselves a chance to win.”

While history might be on the Generals side, this squad is looking to leave its own legacy.

“A lot of us have played together since we were little kids, and for us to be a part of a team and accomplish what we’ve accomplished is amazing,” said Mims.

This team has already seen immense success under first year head coach C.J. Upshaw but adding a state title to the trophy case would be the icing on the cake.

“Just holding up that trophy, that’s what all the days are for that we come out here and practice,” said Murphy.

“Being with Coach C.J., Coach Scotty, Coach Brian, Coach Mark you know they’ve all coached us well and just made everything fun, and made us enjoy baseball,” said Mims. “To be a senior, be in the state championship and win a state championship it’s going to mean a lot.

Game one of the Generals championship series will be Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

