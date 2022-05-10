32 years later a convicted Dothan nurse killer still awaits execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Death row inmate Artez Hammonds still has no execution date as the anniversary of a heinous Dothan crime he is convicted of committing nears.

A series of legal appeals and a change in execution methods are keeping him alive.

Sunday marks 32 years since Marylin Mitchell’s murder at her home, for which Hammonds received the death penalty.

Jurors found him guilty of taking the young nurse’s life, a crime that terrified those who lived in Chapelwood, a sprawling middle class neighborhood to where she had moved a day or so earlier.

Mitchell, 22, was raped, then stabbed 38 times.

Hammonds showered afterwards, then flicked cigarette ashes onto her lifeless body, according to evidence presented at his 1996 trial.

He had a few days earlier delivered furniture to Mitchell, who had just begun work at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, now Southeast Health.

It took police several years to arrest Hammonds, who Houston County Judge Larry Anderson ultimately gave the death penalty, punishment recommended by jurors.

Since then, Artez Hammonds, who is 51, has been in Holman Prison awaiting execution.

After the 11th U.S. Circuit Court rejected his appeal in 2017, it appeared his death sentence would soon be carried out.

But then, Alabama became among a handful of states to offer death row inmates an alternative to lethal injection

The state began working on plans to implement the use of nitrogen suffocation for those who prefer that execution method.

“Inmate Hammonds did request nitrogen hypoxia,” Alabama Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Mike Lewis told WTVY on Monday.

Assistant Alabama Attorney General Richard Anderson predicted to a U.S. District Court in January that the state would have nitrogen suffocation protocols in place no later than early May.

However, Lewis declined to comment on the current status of those protocol.

For now, Artez Hammonds’ execution date remains in limbo.

He recently completed a 30-year sentence for attempting to kill another Dothan woman by drowning her in a toilet basin.

Editor’s note: Mr. Hammonds, in a recent letter to this article’s author, continues to proclaim his innocence.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.