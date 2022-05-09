Vandalism closes Alfred Saliba Services Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Vandalism has forced the Alfred Saliba Services Center in Dothan to close indefinitely.

“Every room and department, including our auditorium, the DCS wing and our community wing has been vandalized and destroyed to the point that we cannot serve the public,” ASSC Executive Director Belinda Mitchell said in a Facebook post.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said officers are on the scene collecting evidence, and he plans to issue a formal statement later Monday when an assessment is complete.

The break-in that occurred over the weekend was discovered Monday morning.

“For 28 years this center has been the beacon of hope for the city of Dothan, offering totally free services to help children and families have a better life. I am sick beyond belief,” Mitchell said.

Alfred Saliba Services Center bears the name of current Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba’s father, who himself as mayor decades ago worked to create the center.

