Advertisement

Steele’s K9 helps make massive pot bust

K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele
K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - Steele Police Department’s K9 helped make a huge marijuana bust Monday morning, May 9, 2022.

Steele Police officers said K9 Tara, a drug-sniffing dog, made a hit on a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a stop off of I-59.

Two people were arrested, according to officers.

Tara made a hit on approximately 250 pounds of marijuana.

Canine Tara had a good night last night !

Posted by Town of Steele on Monday, May 9, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

CBS46
Man found dead in trash chute at Atlanta senior living complex, police say
South Carolina man confesses to 2001 murder in Bessemer, brings police to remains
‘She was killed trying to get back to me’: Victim’s daughter attends court appearance for man who confessed to killing
According to the Wyoming Food Bank almost 300lbs of food was dropped off by Menards.
30th Food Drive Will Help Feed Needy Families in All 50 States
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases