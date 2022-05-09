Nice and quiet to start off the week

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are in the lower 60s for most areas nice and comfortable to start off Monday, this afternoon mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine will be the big story the first half of the week with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. The last half of the week afternoon rain chances come back into play by Friday and heading into the weekend highs remain in the middle to upper 80s approaching 90 degrees by Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 86°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny Low: 63° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.