Man found dead in trash chute at Atlanta senior living complex, police say

By Catherine Catoura
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a trash chute at an Atlanta senior-living apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Atrium at Collegetown on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police reported no foul play at this time; the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

