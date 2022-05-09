Advertisement

Headland and Abbeville students come together for a kickball tournament

Douglas Park
Douglas Park(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Schools is bringing students from different campuses closer by hosting a kickball tournament

The student advisory committee had the idea to bring together Headland and Abbeville students for a day of classic fun and competition.

Kickball games took place throughout Monday at Douglas Park.

One sophomore is happy to see the two school systems bond.

“We’re all coming together as a community,” expresses Preston Altman. “I know we’re in two different places, like Abbeville and Headland, but we’re all one county, we’re all Henry County, and this is what it’s about, coming together.”

Altman says the student advisory committee is so pleased with the success, they have plans to make this an annual tournament for the school system.

