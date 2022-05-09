Great Spring Weather

SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues across the Wiregrass for the coming days. We’ll see relatively dry air, helping low temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s, with daily highs reaching the middle 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies each day through Thursday, with just a few more clouds for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.