Great Spring Weather

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues across the Wiregrass for the coming days. We’ll see relatively dry air, helping low temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s, with daily highs reaching the middle 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies each day through Thursday, with just a few more clouds for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

