Escape car in White investigation set to return to Florence

Abandoned Orange Ford SUV found near Bethesda, Tennessee
Getaway car found in TN
Getaway car found in TN(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Plotka and D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are bringing one of Casey and Vicky White’s escape cars back to northern Alabama - ten days after it was first recovered.

Officials tied an abandoned Orange Ford SUV in Tennessee to this investigation. It was found in the rural Bethesda, Tennessee area in Williamson County. On May 9, it’s being brought back to Florence.

It was found on May 29, the day Vicky accompanied Casey White on his escape out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center. At the time, officials didn’t realize they were missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he believes they abandoned the car because they were picked up by someone else.

U.S. Marshall Marty Keely says they need the public’s help. He says public assistance is key to solving this investigation

“We know that at some point in time they will make a mistake,” said Keely. “There is a witness out there that will come forward and gives us information, and we continue to encourage the public to come forward with information. We’ve had some excellent help and I think this case will be solved ultimately with the information from the public that will complete one piece of the puzzle.”

Sheriff Singleton says they are receiving over 100 tips every day. To submit information regarding Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

