Coast Guard rescues 5 from sailboat in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of...
The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico.(Live 5 (file))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico.

News outlets report that the 36-foot sailboat put out a distress call Friday afternoon because of a broken mast. The vessel was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Mobile.

Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard’s District Eight, said the sailboat’s GPS and distress signaling gear allowed the boat to be located and for those aboard to be rescued.

No one was injured. The sailboat was towed to shore over the weekend.

