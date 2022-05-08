Summer is here!

SYNOPSIS – We will warm up into the upper 80s to kick off our work week lasting until next weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected each day. Next chance for rain will be next Sunday. Overall a very warm and dry weather pattern for the next 7 days.

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 60°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds W 10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 60°. Winds N 10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 86°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 88°

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 64° High: 87°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

