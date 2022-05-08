Missing 10-year-old sought by Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

MPD and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers say Derrion Jordan was last seen wearing a red shirt with khaki shorts at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. He was in the 3500 block of Whiting Avenue.

No other details on Jordan were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the missing child’s location is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also submit a time by downloading CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.