Advertisement

Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County

By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Harding, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon.

A man, whose identity hasn’t been released, went into the lake Friday to save his son from nearly drowning, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

A boater reportedly heard screams and was able to rescue a 6-year-old boy, but was unable to save the father. Several agencies participated in the search efforts throughout the weekend.

Officials say search teams using sonar-based instruments pointed divers to the victim’s location.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Derrion Jordan was last seen wearing a red shirt with khaki shorts at about 4 p.m. on Saturday....
Missing 10-year-old sought by Montgomery police
Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew...
Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen stew product
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 10
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of...
Mickey Gilley, country singer who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86