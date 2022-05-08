Advertisement

Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen stew product

Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew...
Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama-based business is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of its frozen stew products that were made without a federal inspection.

Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that the recall includes the 30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell by dates through Nov. 30, 2022, and the 59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Doctor: Allergy season could last a few more months
Doctor: Allergy season could last a few more months
Pollen in the air is causing allergy sufferers to have a runny nose and watery eyes.
Allergy season remaining a problem for sufferers
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
Breaking down the opioid crisis: Where does Alabama stand?
child and doctor
Dothan pediatrician speaks on Adenovirus in children