New video of Vicky White released

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, the hotel she was staying at was reportedly very close to where the getaway car was parked.

Singleton said in his press conference on Friday that Vicky White was staying in the Quality Inn behind the Logan’s Roadhouse in Florence.

