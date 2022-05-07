Advertisement

Beautiful Weather

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm and beautiful weekend for the Wiregrass. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s throughout the weekend. We will warm up into the upper 80s to kick off our work week lasting until next weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected each day.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°.  Winds NW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°.  Winds NNW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds NW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 84°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 64° High: 87°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

