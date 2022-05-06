Advertisement

Women freed from jail can enjoy Mother’s Day at home

A group that promotes prisoner rights and criminal justice initiatives is freeing posting bond for those facing non-violent crimes.
TOPS Executive Director Kenyetta Rich talks about the group's Faith to Freedom initiative on...
TOPS Executive Director Kenyetta Rich talks about the group's Faith to Freedom initiative on May 5, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A group that promotes prisoner rights and criminal justice initiatives is freeing women charged with non-violent crimes from jail and getting them home for Mother’s Day.

The Ordinary People’s Society’s Faith to Freedom effort will post bond for up to 30 women, freeing them from behind bars.

“We’re here to them get back to the normalization of living a regular life,” said TOPS Executive Director Kenyetta Rich.

She points out many in jail pose no threat to society but lack resources to post bond themselves.

TOPS will also assist those women with getting back on their feet, Rich said Thursday.

The Dothan-based non-profit celebrates its anniversary this weekend, founded by Pastor Kenneth Glasgow 21 years ago.

It has successfully lobbied for inmate voting rights and, per its website, recognizes disparities in arrest, bail, and mass-incarceration.

Rich, though, is quick to point out that TOPS is more than criminal justice.

“We have a soup kitchen that feeds Monday through Friday, we have an outreach program, and we have a program that helps people who are homeless,” she said.

The group’s Annual Founder’s/Unity Celebration takes place Saturday night with State Representative Dexter Grimsley delivering the keynote address.

