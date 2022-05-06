Advertisement

Update from Governor Kay Ivey on Vicky White/Casey White Case

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.(WBRC)
By Governor Kay Ivey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) -Governor Ivey has issued two rewards for information leading to the apprehension and arrest in the Vicky White/Casey White escape case. The proclamations for both individuals are attached. The governor also issued the following comment:

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.” – Governor Kay Ivey

issues reward
issues reward(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
Reward
Reward(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Aplin Farms
Hard freeze halts peach picking this season at Aplin Farms
Groundwater Festival
Hundreds of Wiregrass students take part in Groundwater Festival
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8
Getaway car found in TN
Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee