Update from Governor Kay Ivey on Vicky White/Casey White Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) -Governor Ivey has issued two rewards for information leading to the apprehension and arrest in the Vicky White/Casey White escape case. The proclamations for both individuals are attached. The governor also issued the following comment:

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.” – Governor Kay Ivey

issues reward (Office of Governor Kay Ivey)

Reward (Office of Governor Kay Ivey)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.