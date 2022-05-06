Advertisement

Early morning severe weather causes damage in downtown Mobile, Daphne

Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather...
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather moved through the area on Friday Morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Family Dollar and Greer’s Market stores on Broad Street have sustained major damage in downtown Mobile this morning as a line of severe storms passed through the area.

The Greer’s store was able to open for business after getting a late start to deal with the damage. The Family Dollar store, on the other hand, was destroyed.

Baldwin County also did not escape damage.

Damage in Daphne includes major problems at Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply at Rand Avenue and Capital Drive, where the front facade of the building was ripped off.

A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved...
A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved through the area early Friday morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
The Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved...
The Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved through the area.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)
Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply in Daphne received major damage.
Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply in Daphne received major damage.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

News4Now On The Campaign Trail: One-On-One With Tim James
News4Now On The Campaign Trail: One-On-One With Tim James
Enterprise Chior
200+ Enterprise students visit Washington for choir competition, Capitol tour
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Update from Governor Kay Ivey on Vicky White/Casey White Case
Aplin Farms
Hard freeze halts peach picking this season at Aplin Farms