Severe weather possible later today

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible for the Wiregrass later today.

Some areas have already been affected.

News4 received the first report of damage as early as 6:00 a.m. from Coffee County.

It was reported that a driver hit a tree on County Road 465, near the New Chapel Baptist Church. No injuries were reported in the incident.

There was also damage caused by the severe storm in Mobile overnight. At least one business was severely damaged.

The 4Warn Weather team is monitoring this threat and will break in LIVE on wtvy.com and on-air if needed.

Viewers are encouraged to review their severe weather plans now and take good measures ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Got any storm reports or damage? Send us an email: news@wtvy.com or call our newsroom: (334) 712-7450!

