Ozark man charged with deserting his young son released on bond

Police say they found boy hungry and he had urinated on himself after left alone at hotel.
Terrance Etheridge booking photo.(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark man charged with deserting his six-year-old son who became hungry and soiled has been released on bond.

33-year-old Terrance Etheridge must reside at his sister’s Clarksville, Tennessee home as a condition of release, Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner ordered.

Police say Etheridge, also known as Taneckqua Cliftina Etheridge, left his son unattended at an Ozark hotel last weekend.

Employees called police after observing the child wandering about the property, per Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward.

Arrest records allege the youngster complained to officers of hunger and had urinated on himself.

Etheridge, charged with child abuse, was captured a few hours later in Montgomery.

Police say they don’t know whereabouts of the boy’s mother.

Etheridge also faces an unrelated Criminal Mischief charge.

Except in capital and a few other cases suspects must be given bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

