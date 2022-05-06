Advertisement

Hundreds of Wiregrass students take part in Groundwater Festival

Groundwater Festival
Groundwater Festival(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of students from Houston County and Dothan City Schools spent their day learning about a resource we can’t live without: water.

Houston County 4H held its Groundwater Festival at Wallace College. The event provided hands on learning to students.

At three different stations, the kids learned about the water cycle, water filtration, and Aquverse.

Micah Johnson, Extension Coordinator, said the earlier people learn about the water cycle and water quality, the better.

“We want them to know where their water comes from,” Johnson said. “We want them to understand good quality of water. We want them to understand the water cycle. We want them to understand the importance of taking care of our water.”

Johnson thanks the organizations many partners who helped make this day possible.

