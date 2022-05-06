Advertisement

Hard freeze halts peach picking this season at Aplin Farms

Aplin Farms
Aplin Farms(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Aplin Farms is a place known for Upick, but this season they will not have peach picking.

It’s because of a hard freeze back in March. The peach trees didn’t do well, despite the farms efforts to save them and peaches aren’t blooming on their trees.

John Aplin, owner, tells News 4 other peach trees in the state are producing, so the Summer snack will still be available at stores.

He said just because they lost this year’s crop, the peach trees still look great and hopes to bring back peach picking next year.

“We grow over 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables here at the farm, and every year we anticipate losing portions or parts of some crop to some type of weather,” Aplin said. “I mean it’s inevitable. That’s part of farming. This year, it’s the peach crop. Next year it’s possibly something else. Some years you don’t lose anything. Some years you lose a lot, but I mean it’s part of farm life that you’re going to lose part of your crop.”

Aplin said thankfully, they are having a great strawberry season and it is looking like a good tomato season is on the way.

Those should be ready in about three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Update from Governor Kay Ivey on Vicky White/Casey White Case
Groundwater Festival
Hundreds of Wiregrass students take part in Groundwater Festival
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8
Getaway car found in TN
Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee