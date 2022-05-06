Hard freeze halts peach picking this season at Aplin Farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Aplin Farms is a place known for Upick, but this season they will not have peach picking.

It’s because of a hard freeze back in March. The peach trees didn’t do well, despite the farms efforts to save them and peaches aren’t blooming on their trees.

John Aplin, owner, tells News 4 other peach trees in the state are producing, so the Summer snack will still be available at stores.

He said just because they lost this year’s crop, the peach trees still look great and hopes to bring back peach picking next year.

“We grow over 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables here at the farm, and every year we anticipate losing portions or parts of some crop to some type of weather,” Aplin said. “I mean it’s inevitable. That’s part of farming. This year, it’s the peach crop. Next year it’s possibly something else. Some years you don’t lose anything. Some years you lose a lot, but I mean it’s part of farm life that you’re going to lose part of your crop.”

Aplin said thankfully, they are having a great strawberry season and it is looking like a good tomato season is on the way.

Those should be ready in about three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.