Advertisement

Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Simply beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend! We’ll see sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be cool, thanks to the dry air, with temps around 60° Saturday morning and middle 50s for Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 60°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, beautiful! High near 82°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 56°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-06-22
Chance of severe weather today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-06-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-06-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 5, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Storm Threat Arrives Friday