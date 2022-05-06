Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Simply beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend! We’ll see sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be cool, thanks to the dry air, with temps around 60° Saturday morning and middle 50s for Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 60°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, beautiful! High near 82°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

