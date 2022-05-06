Elba woman killed in Covington County motorcycle crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening, according to ALEA.

It happened a little before 8:00 p.m. on U.S. 84 near the 154-mile marker, approximately six miles east of Opp, in Covington County.

Troopers identified the driver as Lillian R. Moulton, 51, of Elba. Investigators say Moulton was killed when the 2000 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Moulton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other information is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate.

