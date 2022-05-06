On the dotted line: Kaden Cupp inks with Troy

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in New Brockton as one senior signed the dotted line.

Standout quarterback Kaden Cupp will continue his football career as a walk-on with the Troy Trojans in the fall.

Through 37 games at New Brockton, Cupp racked up over 6,500 yards to go along with 73 total TDs.

While Cupp spent most of his time as the signal caller for the Gamecocks, he will be making the transition to slot receiver for the Trojans.

After years of watching Troy football from the stands, Cupp is ready to take the field himself donning the cardinal and white.

“Growing up going to football games at Troy and being able to go up there and watch a scrimmage, and then having the opportunity to come watch some more practices it just felt like home,” said Cupp. “Also, going to camp up there it just felt like I could play there and it felt really comfortable when I was up there.”

