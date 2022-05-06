Dothan Chamber honors state lawmakers for session success

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce praises work of Alabama legislators, with the group’s president calling their 2022 session “the best ever.”

Honored on Thursday were State Representatives Paul Lee, Jeff Sorrells, Steve Clouse, and Dexter Grimsley; along with State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Billy Beasley.

The local delegation is credited with playing a significant role in the legislature’s funding of major projects during its session that ended last month.

Among them is funding for Landmark Park Museum, Ozark Farmers Market, UAB Dental campus, and major highway projects, including Alabama Highway 52 in Geneva County and Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.

Also appropriated was $5.3 million for the construction of an Alabama Department of Forensics Drug Laboratory in Dothan, and $6 million for SpectraCare Mental Health Crisis Center planned for Houston County.

“The key is the communication and collaboration with our elected leadership at the local level and our (legislative) delegation. We communicate and we talk about the issues to move the Wiregrass forward,” said Dothan Area Chamber President Matt Parker.

