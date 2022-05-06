Advertisement

Civil dispute leads to drug arrest in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in custody in Jackson County after an argument lead deputies to drugs being discovered.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a call about a civil dispute.

They said when they got to the scene, the owner of the property told them his son, Joshua Clenney, and the son’s girlfriend, Samantha Bramblett, were fighting and he wanted them off of his property.

Deputies said that while in the home, they saw a bag containing a crystal-like substance. We’re told it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bramblett was arrested and charged with possession of meth.

Clenney was arrested on an unrelated warrant for trespassing.

