Chance of severe weather today

SYNOPSIS – Very warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s, later this morning into the early afternoon we will watch a line of showers and storms move through that could bring with it strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main threat will be damaging winds and large hail but tornados cannot be ruled out either, the main window for the storms looks to be 10am - 3pm. After today the weekend looks quiet and cooler middle 80s for highs tomorrow and upper 80s for Mother’s Day. Next week starts off with sunshine!

TODAY – Showers and storms some could be severe. High near 85°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds: W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 87° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 90° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

