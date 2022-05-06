Advertisement

Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee.

Getaway car found in TN
Getaway car found in TN(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill.

U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a car matching previous reports was found abandoned in the area.

Investigators were notified Thursday evening of the orange 2007 Ford Edge being discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. This location is about two hours north of Florence, where the fugitive investigation began April 29.

Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.

The car was a gold/copper color and had damage to the left rear bumper.

The United States Marshals Service released a flyer on May 3 with information about the vehicle and the two fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon.(U.S. Marshal Service)

