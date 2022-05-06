Advertisement

Ariton ready for quarterfinal showdown

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats hosting the Fayetteville wolves in a double header Friday with weather permitting.

This is Fayetteville’s second trip down to the wiregrass during these playoffs as they beat Geneva County in the first round.

The Purple Cats sweeping the first two playoff series and haven’t lost a game since being swept by G.W. Long in area play. They look to continue that streak tomorrow against the Wolves.

“Our whole thing was just find a way to get better each week,” said Ariton head coach Logan Dunlap. “Go back to work and just grind it out for the next you know, four or five and a half weeks, whatever it is. But you know we’ve been fortunate enough to play really well and so hopefully that will continue for us.”

The series between the Cats and Wolves starts at 4:30 Friday.

