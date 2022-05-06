Advertisement

200+ Enterprise students visit Washington for choir competition, Capitol tour

Enterprise Chior
Enterprise Chior(ECS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - “A group of 240 students in grades 4-6, parents, and teachers from Enterprise City Elementary Schools are in Washington for the “America Sings!” choir competition tomorrow at the Washington Monument. With restrictions at the Capitol finally being relaxed, Barry and his staff were able to give them a tour, Barry’s FIRST opportunity to give a Capitol tour to constituents. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy even stopped by to talk with the kids.” - Bradley Jaye, Communications Director

