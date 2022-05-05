Very hot this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are starting off warm this morning with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s, this afternoon the heat really cranks up with afternoon highs in the lower 90s! Tomorrow a cold front will slide through the area the SPC has all of the viewing area under a slight risk of severe weather this will mainly be for the chance of gusty winds and large hail. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for highs over the weekend with no chance of rain. Next week looks sunny to start off with highs around 90 degrees with small rain chances moving in on Wednesday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 89° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Party cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.