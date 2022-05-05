Advertisement

Troy PD make arrest in Rape case

Bussey
Bussey(Troy PD)
By Troy PD
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press Release (Troy PD)- On May 4th, The Troy Police Department arrested 33 year-old Terrence Jamal Bussey of Georgetown, Ga on the charge of Rape 1st Degree.

On April 3, 2022, the Troy Police Department responded to Troy Regional Medical Center on a reported sexual assault. Detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to obtain a warrant for Rape 1st on Bussey. On Wednesday May 4th, Bussey was taken into custody in Eufaula, Alabama by the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Troy City Jail for processing. Bussey was later transported to the Pike County Jail on $50,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

