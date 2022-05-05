Advertisement

Storm Threat Arrives Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a storm system that will move into the Mid-South Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into the Wiregrass. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, including isolated tornadoes and hail. We’ll cool a bit and turn less-humid for Mother’s Day Weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 62°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 87° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 90° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-5 feet.

