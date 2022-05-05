Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway on the campus of Troy University

(Source: Troy University)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired on the Shackelford Quad at the Troy Campus Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. during an organized student event, according to a statement from the University.

Witnesses reported approximately two to three shots being fired by an unknown person. There were no injuries.

Officers arrived on the scene quickly and determined there was no active threat to the campus. The incident remains under investigation.

