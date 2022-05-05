Advertisement

Police: Hungry boy abandoned by father found at Ozark hotel

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward told WTVY that hotel management called officers after observing the child wandering about the Ozark hotel property on Sunday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark man faces charges that he abandoned his six-year-old son, leaving him alone at a hotel where police found him hungry.

33-year-old Terrance Etheridge is charged with child abuse, following his capture in Montgomery, 80 miles northwest of Ozark.

Etheridge, per court records, is also known by the name Taneckqua Cliftina Etheridge.

Ward said a search of the room the boy had been left in revealed no indication that his father, arrested a few hours later, planned to return.

Besides complaining of hunger, the boy had also urinated on himself, per court records.

He is in Department of Human Resources care.

Etheridge also faces an unrelated criminal mischief charge.

His booking photo is not available.

