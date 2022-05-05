Opp baseball looking to make school history

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Opp baseball team is looking to advance to semi-finals for just the third time in school history, using last year’s postseason defeat as motivation this season to help them try and bring home a blue map.

“They know how far we went last year got put out by Bayside in the third round and they remember that feeling,” head coach Michael Cassady said.

Despite losing nine seniors from last year’s squad, the Bobcats still boast a talented roster and veteran pitching staff.

“It’s huge because experience in this late in the rounds is really big,” Cassady added. “You know, there’s only four teams left in the south and we’re fortunate enough to be one of them. So, you know, the experience that those guys went through last year making it to third round and now it’s carried over.”

The energy level has the whole town buzzing.

“I think the excitement will be big from everybody not just the players and coaches but from everybody in the community,” senior Ethan Cox said.

But the Bobcats have a tough task at hand, as they’ll go on the road for the first time this postseason.

“It’s going to be different, especially with the playoff setting and knowing that it’s game time, it’s on the line, but we just have to stay focused, be serious 24/7 and just go over there with the mindset ready to play,” senior Jordan Jacobs said.

Opp taking it one game at a time as this team looks to make history.

“We’re pretty excited. We’ve been working hard all year for something like this,” senior Jackson Pierce finished. “Something Opp’s never done, win a state championship.”

Opp will take on Trinity Presbyterian tomorrow in a double header starting at 1 p.m.

